U.S. Capitol Christmas tree celebrated in Huntington as it heads to D.C.

The 2023 Capitol Christmas Tree is from West Virginia’s Monongahela
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree made a stop in Huntington on Wednesday as it travels across West Virginia before making its way to Washington, D.C., for the holidays.

A part of West Virginia will be on display in our nation’s capital this holiday season.

The 2023 Capitol Christmas Tree is from West Virginia’s Monongahela National Forest.

The tree began its tour on Sunday, November 4, with a special celebration in Elkins, home to the headquarters of Monongahela National Forest.

The 2023 Capitol Christmas Tree is from West Virginia’s Monongahela National Forest.(WSAZ)

Nine festive events to celebrate the tree are still to come:

Thursday, Nov. 9 (Wheeling)

11 a.m. - 1p.m. White Palace at Wheeling Park

Friday, Nov. 10 (Morgantown)

3 - 5 p.m. 84 Lumber

Saturday, Nov. 11 (Morgantown)

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Operation Welcome Home at Mylan Park

2:30 - 4:30 p.m. WVU, 243 High Street

Sunday, Nov. 12 (Upper Tract)

2 - 4 p.m. Swilled Dog/Raymond’s Gymnastic Center

Monday, Nov. 13 (Davis)

4 - 6 p.m. DavisYard

Tuesday, Nov. 14 (Romney)

10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. - WV Schools for the Deaf and the Blind

Wednesday, Nov. 15 (Harpers Ferry)

12 - 2 p.m. Harpers Ferry Job Corps Center

Thursday, Nov. 16 (Prince George’s County)

4:30 - 6:30 p.m. Joint Base Andrews - Base only

Friday, Nov. 17

Delivery to the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

