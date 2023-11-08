Voters reject double-nickel tax in eastern Ky. county

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Voters in Lawrence County decided Tuesday to reject a double-nickel tax, according to unofficial returns.

The measure failed by 2,188 to 1,240 votes -- a 64% to 36% margin.

Earlier this year, the school district in Lawrence County approved the measure. However, due to enough signatures on a petition opposing the tax, it was recalled. That recall meant it could only pass with enough “yes” votes.

Lawrence County Schools Superintendent Dr. Robbie Fletcher said the double-nickel tax would have primarily funded the rebuilding of Louisa West Elementary School.

Other renovations that would have been funded included repairing the roof at Louisa Middle School, securing all schools with safety vestibule areas, and upgrading sports facilities at all schools in the district.

