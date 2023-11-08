Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.(Paul Hein/Getty Images via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST
(CNN) - If you have any $2 bills laying around, they could be worth thousands.

Some newer $2 bills, such as those printed in 2003, could have significant value.

One $2 bill from 2003 with a very low serial number recently sold at auction for $2,400 – and it was later resold for $4,000.

That’s according to Heritage Auction, the largest auction house in the world that deals with currency.

Older $2 bills could have significant value, too. The auction site U.S. Currency Auctions estimates that uncirculated $2 bills from nearly every year up to 1917 are worth at least $1,000.

Bills with red seals can sell for up to $2,500, and those with brown or blue seals can sell for hundreds.

You can find a complete list of the values of collectible $2 bills on the U.S. Currency Auctions website.

