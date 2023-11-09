1 in custody after I-64 pursuit

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A suspect is in custody after a pursuit Thursday evening on Interstate 64 West in the Hurricane area, Hurricane Police Chief Mike Mullins said.

The incident ended just after 6 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Mullins said police deployed spike strips, and the suspect bailed out of the vehicle when they could not driver any further.

One lane was closed until a wrecker arrived to the scene.

