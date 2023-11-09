1 in custody after I-64 pursuit

1 in custody after I-64 pursuit
1 in custody after I-64 pursuit(MGN)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A suspect is in custody after a pursuit Thursday evening on Interstate 64 West in the Hurricane area, Hurricane Police Chief Mike Mullins said.

The incident ended just after 6 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Mullins said police deployed spike strips, and the suspect bailed out of the vehicle when they could not driver any further.

One lane was closed until a wrecker arrived to the scene.

We’re working to get more information. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Looking at the Tri-State impact of Ohio marijuana law
Issue 2: Marijuana law impact in Ohio, border states
Military recruiter removed after misconduct allegations involving students
Military recruiter removed after misconduct allegations involving students
Ambulance theft leads to cross-country chase
Woman arrested after chase involving stolen ambulance
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Tiffanie Lucas, 32, of Shepherdsville, Ky., is charged with two counts of murder in the...
Mother charged in double shooting that killed her 2 children

Latest News

Of all the election results Tuesday night, one stood out as being particularly unusual.
Carter Caves liquor option passes by vote of 2-0
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin will not seek re-election to the U.S. Senate.
Sen. Manchin: I will not seek re-election - clipped version
These renderings show the 120,000-square-foot building.
Renderings released of new $65 million office building
Graphic
Gov. Beshear declares State of Emergency to fight wildfires