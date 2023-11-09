1 in custody after I-64 pursuit
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A suspect is in custody after a pursuit Thursday evening on Interstate 64 West in the Hurricane area, Hurricane Police Chief Mike Mullins said.
The incident ended just after 6 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Mullins said police deployed spike strips, and the suspect bailed out of the vehicle when they could not driver any further.
One lane was closed until a wrecker arrived to the scene.
We’re working to get more information. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.