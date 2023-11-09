$10K reward being offered for capture of murder suspect

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted on murder charges.

The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for the public’s help locating Charles Blevins. Blevins is wanted by the U.S. Marshals, Kentucky State Police and the West Virginia Department of Corrections on a warrant for first-degree murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm and parole violations.

Blevins was convicted of second-degree murder in Cabell County, West Virginia in 2009 and sentenced to prison. He was later released on parole in 2019.

Then, in early July of 2019, Blevins was accused of shooting and killing a man named Adrian Smith in South Williamson, Kentucky.

Warrants were then issued for his arrest. However, law enforcement say they have not been able to locate him.

Blevins has several distinctive tattoos on his left and right forearms. However, officials say he may have changed his appearance and be living under an alias.

U.S. Marshals say he should also be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Blevins, you are urged to call the USMS Tip Hotline at 1-877-926-8332.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.