Beshear administration moving with momentum into second term

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - The race for Kentucky governor was a highly watched race that gained attention nationwide.

In his victory speech and during a news conference on Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear pushed for a pay increase for educators.

In his first term, Beshear’s proposal of his education first plan would have funded a 5% raise for every school employee, creating a more competitive pay in line with other states.

“The shortage getting worse ought to convince them. It’s a simple numbers game. If we continue to lose educators, it means we need to continue to increase compensation,” Beshear said.

With the commonwealth’s near-total ban on abortion, which took effect last year after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the issue took center stage during the election.

An ad from Beshear’s campaign featured a young woman whose stepfather allegedly raped her when she was 12 years old.

“We believe she and everyone have options. The Legislature should make that change as quickly as they come in,” Beshear said. “At the very least, they want to see exceptions. “I believe the people of Kentucky have been very clear that they oppose what is the most restrictive law in the country, and in the very least, they want to see exceptions. Our role as a government and the role as a legislative body is to do the will of the people.”

When asked about future positions that may open up in the nation’s capital, the governor said he would serve out his term and spend every day of the next four years dedicated to the position.

“This job will have my sole attention,” he said. “I love this commonwealth. It’s where my kids, our kids are growing up. I want to leave it in the very best shape that I can.”

