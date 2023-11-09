Boone County woman arrested for arson

Loretta Walker has been charged with 1st-degree arson.
By Matt Lackritz
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman is in custody and has been charged with first-degree arson in connection with a fire that happened in July in the 22,000 block of Coal River Road in Boone County.

Loretta Walker was arrested Monday by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

In a Boone County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, it said deputies were on road patrols in July and saw the home burning.

According to the criminal complaint, on July 31, a member of the Whitesville Fire Department told deputies Walker lived at the home.

It said firefighters determined the fire started at the back of the home and that there was no power.

It said a fire marshal came to the same conclusion about where the fire started.

The complaint adds officers were shown surveillance video of smoke coming from the back of the home before Walker walked out the front.

We’ve contacted the Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office for more information.

Report reveals 40 percent of W.Va. schools have no safe entrances
Beshear administration moving with momentum into second term
Ambulance theft leads to cross-country chase
