Crews battle raging forest fire in New River Gorge National Park

The War Ridge and Backus Mountain areas of the park remain closed.
The War Ridge and Backus Mountain areas of the park remain closed.(New River Gorge National Park and Preserve)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters continued to work on a perimeter fire line on Thursday as the Steep Valley Fire rages on at the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

Crews say the fire is estimated to be 1100 acres and as of Thursday, zero percent contained.

The fire is in steep, rugged terrain and crews will continue to scout and prepare indirect fire line, officials report.

Smoke continues to be visible throughout much of the park.

The War Ridge and Backus Mountain areas of the park remain closed at this time.

