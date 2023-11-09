Forest fires blaze through Pike County

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - Thousands of forest fires burned Wednesday through parts of Pike County, Kentucky, and beyond -- with no end in sight

Smoke and haze have filled the skies all throughout our region, and Pike County has been especially hard hit.

Officials say because of the lack of rain in the region, along with falling leaves and high winds, a fire can start much more quickly.

“With these conditions, fire conditions, if they increase rapidly not only is it easy to start a fire, it’s easier for a fire that’s already growing to grow even faster. So, with all those teams spread thin, then it starts to bring them into bigger problems,” said Pikeville firefighter Hunter Ferran.

And Pike County is taking action, as Judge Executive Ray Jones instituted a burn ban for the entire county to help mitigate these risks.

Pike County Emergency Management Director Nee Jackson says in these times it’s important to stay vigilant with your health and your surroundings as smoke continues to fill the air.

”The biggest thing is don’t burn, wait until we get some moisture, until the burn ban gets lifted. Do not burn. If you do have a fire that approaches your home, when it gets between 100 to 150 foot of the home, then you can call 911 and the fire department will respond and try to mitigate that problem,” Jackson said.

Officials say it’s still unclear when the forest fires are supposed to settle down and when this burn ban is expected to end.

