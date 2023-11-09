Friday morning rains heading for fire zone

Soaking rain incoming
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s been a changeable fall day across the region. The morning clouds threatened to rain but only mustered a passing shower or few sprinkles for many areas. This is the latest in a series of cold fronts that lacked moisture to produce goodly rains. The result has been another bout of drought conditions, by some estimates the 3rd even 4th time we have dipped into near drought conditions since the growing season started back in spring. Now we are watching a new southern storm that is forming in Texas. Its path is pointed directly for the forest fire zone in Southeast Kentucky and Southern West Virginia. This should help quell the fire threat for a day or so while knocking down smoke and flame levels long enough for weary fire fighters to get some rest and spend time with their families.

Tonight after brief clearing, skies will cloud up again with rain arriving pre-dawn. Low 45. Friday grey and damp with morning rains especially in Kentucky and West Virginia. Skies will trend brighter by mid-late afternoon as the sun breaks thru the overcast. Highs will crest near 50.

Friday night football games will be played with a November chill under clearing skies. Temperatures will fall into the 30s by the end of many games. This suggests a run on hot chocolate at your favorite band booster concession stand.

Saturday will dawn frosty under fair skies then partial sunshine for Veterans Day parades. Highs will make the 50s.

Sunday will feature another crisp autumn day in the sun. Highs in the 50s. then next week we will bask in the sun as temperatures warm into the 60s.

