Herd blanks Cats

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall men’s soccer team is one win away from a Sun Belt sweep. The Herd won the regular season title last Sunday and can take home the conference tournament trophy a week later as they defeated Kentucky 2-0 Wednesday night at Hoops Family Field.

The first half was scoreless then the Herd scored three times in the second by Alvaro Garcia-Pascual, Joao Roberto and Matthew Bell.

Marshall will host WVU Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. in the Sun Belt tournament finals after the Mountaineers defeated South Carolina 2-0.

