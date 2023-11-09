Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter to hold adoption event

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter is bursting at the seams, officials say.

The shelter is calling on animal lovers to stop by and give some dogs and cats some special attention.

Officials are asking volunteers to walk dogs and/or take a dog on a doggy’s day out field trip.

There are also some adoption specials happening right now for approved adopters.

The volunteer waiver is attached.

Pets can be seen on the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter website.

The adoption application can be found HERE.

An adoption event called Share The Love will be held this Saturday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Share the Love event at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter on Saturday, November 11. (Alyssa Hannahs | Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter)

