KSP | Death investigation underway in Pike County

JAMBOREE, Ky. (WSAZ) - A death investigation has begun after a body was discovered along a roadway, according to Kentucky State Police.

Troopers report a body was located in the Jamboree community of Pike County.

KSP Pikeville Post received a call on Wednesday, November 01, at 11:56 a.m. about a body being found along a utility road near State Highway 194 East.

The body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and identification.

The cause of death is under investigation, but KSP says foul play is suspected.

Further information has not been released,

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the KSP Pikeville Post.

