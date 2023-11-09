Landau Eugenie Murphy Jr. announces Christmas tour

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.’s 13th annual “Home For The Holidays” Christmas tour is back with performances throughout the month of December in West Virginia and Kentucky.

The 2023 Christmas tour will feature the season six winner of NBC TV’s America’s Got Talent crooning his way through Christmas classics and fan favorites.

Landau’s special guest for the 2023 Home For The Holidays tour will be fellow West Virginian, Kamron Lawson. The Beckley native wowed the judges this season on ABC TV’s American Idol and became a viral internet sensation when he auditioned and won the hearts of viewers.

Landau’s Home For The Holidays tour attendees are encouraged to bring a new, toy to the show of their choice to contribute to Landau’s annual “Kids Joy Toy Drive”. Each attendee who donates will receive a digital copy of Landau’s “Christmas Made For Two” full-length album of holiday classics.

Landau’s 13th Annual 2023 Home For The Holidays Tour will stop in the following cities:

Saturday, December 2nd Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center, Clarksburg, WV

Thursday, December 7th Scottish Rite Auditorium, Charleston WV

Friday, December 8th Ludlow Theatre, Ludlow KY

Saturday, December 9th Coalfield Jamboree, Logan WV

Thursday, December 14th Blennerhassett School Auditorium, Parkersburg, WV

Friday, December 15th Foundry Theatre, Huntington WV

Saturday, December 16th Historic Fayette Theater, Fayetteville WV

Sunday, December 17th Carnegie Hall, Lewisburg WV

