Military recruiter removed after misconduct allegations involving students

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A military recruiter has been removed from Poca High School and Putnam Career Technical Center after allegations into misconduct with one or more students.

A spokesperson with the West Virginia National Guard confirmed to us Wednesday night they’re aware of it and are working with local authorities to investigate.

They say the recruiter has been removed from all recruiting activities as they figure out what happened.

Additional details are unavailable, but we’re working to get more information.

