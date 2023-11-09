New fire station opens in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller says it is a project years in the making.

The Mayor Joseph L. Williams, Jr. Fire Station opened its doors Thursday.

Located at the corner of 9th Avenue and 20th Street, Fuller says the new station will enhance response times.

“With a strategic location, it being on the south side of the divide of the city, to have resources over here in the event of a catastrophe was very important to us,” Fuller said.

Fuller says a major part of the design focuses on the well-being of firefighters during their 24-hour shifts.

Other additions to the new station include: a breathing system to fill and take care of their air-tanks in-house, washing machines specifically designed for gear, special rooms for getting out of their gear so harmful fire chemicals do not transfer into their living quarters, plus a training room -- among other additions.

“Just to have a new and modern facility from which to operate, I think is going to be an outstanding as far as the firefighters are concerned,” Fuller said.

Firefighters hope the building serves as a place of reassurance for those in the city.

“This has now become what we believe will be an epicenter of public safety and an epicenter of the community where there is a bright light, a beacon shining out that we can be a positive influence and a positive part of the community,” Fuller said.

This new station will replace the current fire station at 6th Avenue and 20th Street.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.