Paddlers take to the Ohio River to promote litter prevention

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Curtis Casto and Joseph Solomon hate to see litter along the banks of the Ohio River. The duo has been paddling the Ohio River on a mission to encourage folks to pick up after themselves and others.

“I’m all about having a clean river to recreate in, to paddle in, so I think it’s very important to keep our environment clean,” Solomon said.

Solomon has been paddling the Ohio River with Curtis Casto who leads the Onion Bag Litter Prevention Project. The two have been installing boxes along the river that have onion bags available in them.

“The boxes have these onion bags in them. Boaters come up and take these bags out,” Casto said. “We want them to collect their own litter and then, if possible, and they see litter on the river, pick that up too.”

Casto has already installed 40 boxes, including a few in Ironton and Portsmouth in early November. The tough mesh of the onion bags allow for them to be reused over and over again. The bright color of the onion bags allow for boaters to keep track of the bags if they end up in the water. That is why Casto and Solomon plan to continue the mission and install hundreds of boxes along the Ohio River during the next few years.

“This is a precious resource that we have out here, and keeping our waterways clean is very important,” Solomon said.

