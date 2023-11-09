Renderings released of new $65 million office building

These renderings show the 120,000-square-foot building.
These renderings show the 120,000-square-foot building.(City of Charleston)
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The plans for a $65 million downtown office building were approved Wednesday by the Charleston Planning Commission.

Mayor Amy Goodwin said the new building will be constructed at the site a building in the 200 block of Kanawha Boulevard previously owned by CASCI.

“What is most exciting for downtown Charleston is 500 jobs are going to be here in downtown Charleston so, on the heels of the Worley announcement, I am looking at the Laidley building right now which is where they are going to be. That is about 170 jobs,” Goodwin said.

The Goodwin administration shared renderings of the 120,000-square-foot building.

“The goal what they said yesterday was late 2025 for a project like this and for the size of a project like this, it is pretty fast,” Goodwin said.

The mayor said the the area of downtown Charleston where this building will be located will look much different.

“So, as we are sitting here looking at these blocks, we are talking about millions and millions of economic development, which is exactly what this part of the city has needed for a really long time,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin said Remington Group bought and is managing the property. She said, by March 2024, the building is expected to be torn down.

“Right behind you is the old Sears property, a hotel is going there. Beyond that is the Macy’s building. T, the sports complex is going to be built there. Poca Valley Bank is getting ready to do some movement on this property, so this entire area is going to be totally redeveloped,” Goodwin said.

More information about the the company operating out of the building has not yet been released.

WSAZ has reached out to Remington Group for more information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

