Two more athletes sign NLI papers Wednesday night

By Jim Treacy
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The ACC and Sun Belt conferences gained a couple of local athletes Wednesday evening. Boyd County basketball star Audrey Biggs signed her NLI with the Pittsburgh Panthers. She tore her ACL a summer ago and scored 17 points per game and had 7 rebounds per game her sophomore season.

Russell Red Devils softball infielder Lili Smith will be spending her college years at James Madison and WSAZ Sports stopped by both signings Wednesday evening.

