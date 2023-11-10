3 Marshall Marathon participants admit wearing bibs not registered to them

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This past weekend, more than 1,800 people participated in the Marshall University Marathon.

Organizers of the race said while it was an awesome day and a successful event, some things were a bit suspicious at the finish line.

“We don’t want to look like we’re trying to be mean to anybody,” said race Director Ricky Campbell. “We want people to come to Huntington, enjoy the race and speak highly of it.”

Campbell said at least three people have come forward, admitting to wearing a bib number that wasn’t registered to their name.

And it’s more than just a number; it’s linked to important information that tells race workers and first responders who you are.

“We need to know who is out on the course. That way, if something happens to them, we have their contact info, we have their emergency contact info that we collect, and we can make sure that is given to hospitals, 911 when we call, and their families,” Campbell said.

Without the correct bib and corresponding information, Campbell said, “That could come back and hurt the event and that has happened to events and caused events to shut down, and ultimately, we don’t want that to happen.”

It can also compromise the integrity of the race and the awards earned at the finish line, especially for those who wish to qualify for larger races such as the Boston Marathon.

Campbell said the times of those three racers were thrown out.

“We said, ‘the times are going to be removed, the times have been removed from the official results’, and we basically told them, ‘don’t do it again or you will get banned next year.’ "

More than anything, Campbell stressed the importance of safety -- that personal information and emergency contact information can be vitally important if someone has a health issue during the race.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.