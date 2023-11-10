Crash involving wrong-way driver briefly closes I-77 lanes
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash involving a wrong-way driver Thursday night temporarily closed two lanes of Interstate 77 South near the Belle exit, Metro 911 dispatchers say.
The crash was reported just before 8 p.m. near the 96-mile marker.
The middle and the slow lanes were closed when we checked just after 8 p.m.
Just minutes later, dispatchers said the scene had been cleared.
Information was unavailable if any injuries were involved.
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.