Crash involving wrong-way driver briefly closes I-77 lanes

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash involving a wrong-way driver Thursday night temporarily closed two lanes of Interstate 77 South near the Belle exit, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The crash was reported just before 8 p.m. near the 96-mile marker.

The middle and the slow lanes were closed when we checked just after 8 p.m.

Just minutes later, dispatchers said the scene had been cleared.

Information was unavailable if any injuries were involved.

