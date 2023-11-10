Explosion levels home in Charleston

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHALRESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are at the scene of an explosion that destroyed a home on Friday on Charleston’s west side.

A call reporting a fire along Barton Street came in about 4:45 a.m. on Friday morning, dispatchers reported.

However, dispatchers confirm the incident is now being investigated as a home explosion.

First responders do not know if anyone was inside the building or if anyone was injured during the explosion.

