Fire protection fund created ahead of money expected from the state

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Members of the Kanawha County Commission announced the creation of the county fire protection fund as they wait for nearly $300,000 from the state that’s meant to go to fire departments across Kanawha County.

Commissioner Lance Wheeler said the money coming from the state will be spread out among county fire departments.

“We’re going to have to look at what everyone’s needs are, bring them to the table, make sure every chief is involved in discussions, and make sure that everybody is happy with the amount of money that they’re getting from this fund,” he said.

While commissioners are thankful for the money coming not just to Kanawha County but counties across the state with fire fees and levies, Wheeler said the impact will be limited with dozens of fire departments across the county.

“Three hundred thousand dollars is going to help some of our fire services, but we do know because of the inflation of single fire engine can cost up to $500,000,” he said.

Wheeler said this money is a one-time thing but added they’re working with local legislators to try and get additional money.

It’s not yet clear when the money will arrive.

There are 26 volunteer fire departments in Kanawha County and more than 30 total.

