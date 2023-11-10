FIRED UP FRIDAY at Wahama ahead of playoff game

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s playoff time for all three states in our region.

West Virginia is kicking off postseason play tonight.

Newschannel 3′s Joseph Payton went live Friday, Nov. 10, at Wahama High School in northern Mason County, where the unbeaten white falcons are ready for action.

Wahama plays Summers County High School Friday night.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.