FIRED UP FRIDAY at Wahama ahead of playoff game

Newschannel 3′s Joseph Payton went live Friday, Nov. 10, at Wahama High School in northern Mason County.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s playoff time for all three states in our region.

West Virginia is kicking off postseason play tonight.

Newschannel 3′s Joseph Payton went live Friday, Nov. 10, at Wahama High School in northern Mason County, where the unbeaten white falcons are ready for action.

Wahama plays Summers County High School Friday night.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffanie Lucas, 32, of Shepherdsville, Ky., is charged with two counts of murder in the...
Mother charged in double shooting that killed her 2 children
Military recruiter removed after misconduct allegations involving students
Military recruiter removed after misconduct allegations involving students
1 in custody after I-64 pursuit
1 in custody after I-64 pursuit
Looking at the Tri-State impact of Ohio marijuana law
Issue 2: Marijuana law impact in Ohio, border states
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin will not seek re-election to the U.S. Senate.
Sen. Manchin | “I will not seek re-election, I will fight to unite the middle.”

Latest News

Team of the Week | Huntington Highlanders
Team of the Week | Huntington Highlanders
Play of the Week | Spring Valley
Play of the Week | Spring Valley
Game of the Week | Hurricane vs. Huntington
Game of the Week | Hurricane vs. Huntington
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Hurricane High School
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Hurricane High School