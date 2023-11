HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Once upon a time in a faraway swamp lived an ogre named Shrek, and these students from Gallia Academy are bringing that story to the stage.

The show kicks off Friday, November 17 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, November 18 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Holzer Center for Performing Arts.

Tickets will be $10.

