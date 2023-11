HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Big Sandy Superstore is in the spirit of giving once again this holiday season. They’re bringing back their annual Homes of Hope giveaway.

Jacob Sizemore, Director of Marketing at Big Sandy Superstore Furniture, stopped by First Look at Four to tell us about it.

You can nominate families in need here.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.