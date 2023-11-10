Living Well Aesthetics | Ways to boost your immune system

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Temperatures are changing, and flu season is right around the corner.

Dr. Jarrod Chapman from Living Well Aesthetics stopped by First Look at Four with some ways to boost your immune system.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.