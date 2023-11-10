Team of the Week | Huntington Highlanders

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington High football team has been on a mission to repeat after winning the state title last season.

In order to secure home-field advantage in the playoffs, they would need a victory over fast-paced, explosive Hurricane Friday night.

The Redskins were the only team that beat Cabell Midland in 2023, and Midland was the only squad to top Huntington.

The Highlanders defense bent but didn’t break, suffocating the Redskins offense in the red zone multiple times, and Huntington came away with an impressive 28-6 win.

“It took everybody knowing their assignment,” Huntington linebacker Cam Veazey said. “We kept our energy up. When we get our energy up, we’re hard to stop.”

“It took everybody putting in 110 effort,” Huntington quarterback and defensive back Avonte Crawford said. “We were all ready to bounce back from Midland. That straightened us out. Against Hurricane in the red zone we locked in, focused on our keys, did what we had to do, and we stopped them.”

The win earned the Highlanders the WSAZ Team of the Week Trophy and the No. 2 seed in the playoffs, meaning if they keep winning, they won’t have to travel again until the state championship in Wheeling.

They host No. 15 Morgantown on Friday night.

