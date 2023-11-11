Decent weather this Veterans Day Weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - While Friday’s rain was generally short-lived, it at least helped suppress some of the many wildfires that have been burning across the region this past week. Dry and cool conditions return for the Veterans Day Weekend. Another dry stretch is in store through much of the week ahead, though temperatures remain seasonably cool this time around. The next chance for rain comes on Friday.

Saturday morning starts with areas of dense fog and colder temperatures. In some rural locations, it is as cold as the upper 20s with thick frost. Otherwise, most locations are in the mid to upper 30s with some clouds overhead.

Once fog lifts towards midday Saturday, the afternoon stays mostly sunny and cool with high temperatures in the mid 50s amid a light north breeze.

Temperatures drop quickly Saturday evening to the upper 30s by midnight under a mostly clear sky.

Partly cloudy conditions are expected Saturday night with low temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

After some clouds in the morning, Sunday afternoon sees lots of sunshine with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Monday sees lots of sunshine with high temperatures rising to the mid 60s.

Despite passing high clouds Tuesday and Wednesday, the sun still shines through as high temperatures reach the low to mid 60s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Friday turns mostly cloudy with a few showers as afternoon temperatures stay in the mid 50s.

