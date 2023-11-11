Firefighters battling fire at lumber yard

DANVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Firefighters from multiple departments are battling heavy flames at a commercial fire on Saturday night.

Dispatchers said the commercial fire broke out at the former site of the Danville Lumber Company.

Several departments are on-scene providing mutual aid assistance to help get the fire under control.

This is a developing story.

