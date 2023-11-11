Firefighters battling fire at lumber yard
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DANVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Firefighters from multiple departments are battling heavy flames at a commercial fire on Saturday night.
Dispatchers said the commercial fire broke out at the former site of the Danville Lumber Company.
Several departments are on-scene providing mutual aid assistance to help get the fire under control.
This is a developing story.
