Firefighters battling fire at lumber yard

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DANVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Firefighters from multiple departments are battling heavy flames at a commercial fire on Saturday night.

Dispatchers said the commercial fire broke out at the former site of the Danville Lumber Company.

Several departments are on-scene providing mutual aid assistance to help get the fire under control.

This is a developing story.

