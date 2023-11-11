Manna Meal transitions to food trucks after incidents at downtown location

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A local soup kitchen is making changes after a number of incidents, including a September stabbing in the parking lot of St. John’s Episcopal Church that left one person dead -- a location where they regularly fed people.

Manna Meal Board President Chuck Hamsher said they’re no longer serving food at St. John’s but from their food trucks.

“There’s been a host of instances of violence; we actually had a death there six weeks ago,” he said. “This Wednesday, we had a couple of incidences around the property, and it really was kind of, it’s almost the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

We’ve reached out to the Charleston Police Department to find out more about Wednesday’s incident.

After the recent incidents, Hamsher said their board took action.

“We met that Wednesday night, the Executive Board decided to do what we did,” he said. “We went to all mobile (food trucks) beginning Thursday morning.”

Hamsher said they’ll still prepare food in St. John’s kitchen.

He added they’ll be looking for a new location to serve people inside.

“Cold weather is coming and we want to make sure there’s a warm place that people can come and have their meal so that’s going to be the next step,” Hamsher said.

The food trucks can be found daily at 505 Leon Sullivan Way from 7:30-8:15 a.m. and 11:30-12:15 p.m., as well daily at the corner of Virginia Street and Park Avenue from 8:30-9 a.m. and 12:30-1:35 p.m.

