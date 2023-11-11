One person dead in crash

Fatal Car Crash
Fatal Car Crash(MGN | MGN)
By Makenna Leisifer
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - One man has died following a crash Friday night in Vinton County.

According to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash north of Elk Township around 11:15 p.m.

Andrew Pettit, 25, of Chillicothe, was traveling south on State Route 677 when he failed to negotiate a curve, drove off the right side of the road, and struck an embankment.

Officials said Pettit was flown to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffanie Lucas, 32, of Shepherdsville, Ky., is charged with two counts of murder in the...
Mother charged in double shooting that killed her 2 children
Emergency officials respond to the scene of a home explosion on Friday, Nov. 10.
Explosion levels home in Charleston
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
A man died after a truck flipped off I64 WB Friday morning. Another man was injured.
Driver identified in deadly I-64 crash
3 Marshall Marathon participants admit wearing bibs not registered to them
3 Marshall Marathon participants admit wearing bibs not registered to them

Latest News

Crews on scene of a structure fire in Huntington.
Two people without a home after apartment building fire
Veterans Day 2023
Want to honor a special Veteran this Veterans Day?
WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - Nov 11
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - Nov 11
WSAZ held a bonus game at Friday night's football playoff game between Hurricane and Parkersburg.
Can you guess which ear of corn was shucked one hour ago?