One person dead in crash

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - One man has died following a crash Friday night in Vinton County.

According to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash north of Elk Township around 11:15 p.m.

Andrew Pettit, 25, of Chillicothe, was traveling south on State Route 677 when he failed to negotiate a curve, drove off the right side of the road, and struck an embankment.

Officials said Pettit was flown to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.