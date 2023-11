RACELAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Our Play of the Week this Football Friday Night takes us to Raceland where the Rams took on Frankfort.

The Rams won 61-19, thanks in part to a play involving Logan Lundy who connected with Parker Fannin. He ran left, stopped, then back, then forward -- turning the Frankfort defense into a pretzel.

For the full play, tap on the video link.

