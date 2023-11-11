Two people without a home after apartment building fire

Crews on scene of a structure fire in Huntington.
Crews on scene of a structure fire in Huntington.(WSAZ)
By Makenna Leisifer
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people are without a home as crews battled a structure fire Saturday morning.

This fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. in the Altizer neighborhood of Huntington.

Cabell County 911 dispatchers said the fire happened at an apartment building located at the 100 block of 12th Street and Altizer Avenue.

Officials said two people were home at the time of the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

Dispatchers said the Huntington Fire Department and the Barboursville Fire Department responded to this fire.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffanie Lucas, 32, of Shepherdsville, Ky., is charged with two counts of murder in the...
Mother charged in double shooting that killed her 2 children
Emergency officials respond to the scene of a home explosion on Friday, Nov. 10.
Explosion levels home in Charleston
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
3 Marshall Marathon participants admit wearing bibs not registered to them
3 Marshall Marathon participants admit wearing bibs not registered to them
West Virginia is kicking off postseason play tonight.
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Wahama ahead of playoff game

Latest News

Veterans Day 2023
Want to honor a special Veteran this Veterans Day?
WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - Nov 11
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - Nov 11
WSAZ held a bonus game at Friday night's football playoff game between Hurricane and Parkersburg.
Can you guess which ear of corn was shucked one hour ago?
WSAZ held a bonus game at Friday night's football playoff game between Hurricane and Parkersburg.
Which ear of corn was shucked one hour ago?