Two people without a home after apartment building fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people are without a home as crews battled a structure fire Saturday morning.

This fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. in the Altizer neighborhood of Huntington.

Cabell County 911 dispatchers said the fire happened at an apartment building located at the 100 block of 12th Street and Altizer Avenue.

Officials said two people were home at the time of the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

Dispatchers said the Huntington Fire Department and the Barboursville Fire Department responded to this fire.

