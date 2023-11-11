Veterans Day weekend looks fine

Sun returns and paves way for another dry spell
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Much-needed and welcomes rains crossed the region on Friday morning before giving way to afternoon clearing skies. The general .2″-.4″ of rain that fell along and south of I-64 did yeomen work in knocking down forest fires. While the rains were beneficial, they are only a good start to ending the forest fire season as more rain will be needed before we can blow the all clear horn.

The Veterans Day weekend is here and with it comes a seasonal chill to go along side plenty of sunshine. Tonight, skies will be clear and winds will be light. Over a wet ground that will translate to dense valley fog overnight. Since the air will be chilling down toward freezing, frost is also likely to recur but this time with an important addendum; namely, the growing season has ended so forests are no longer an issue for plants and flowers.

Saturday is Veterans Day and skies will trend mostly sunny with highs recovering to the 50s by afternoon for tailgaters outside the Joan where Marshall hosts Sunbelt conference foe, Georgia Southern. Sunday will also start near freezing (fog and frost can recur) then partial sunshine will boost highs into the mid-50s.

Next week looks to be a good one for vacationers as sunshiny days propels highs into the 60s, so many lawns will be growing and need last cut. Next rain chance will come next Friday-Saturday!

