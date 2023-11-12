Ballardsville firefighter dies in line of duty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Ballardsville firefighter died in the line of duty Saturday.

The firefighter has been identified as Thomas Petschke Jr., who was working on a scene in Goshen Saturday evening when he had a medical emergency.

First responders took him to a hospital, but he did not survive.

Petschke was a 10-year veteran as a volunteer firefighter with the Ballardsville Fire Department.

“Tom was a husband, a father, a son, a man of God, and a firefighter,” Ballardsville Fire Chief Stephen Fante said. “He was a servant of his community.

The exact cause of death is still unknown.

