CK American Legion Veterans parade

Post 93 celebrates America
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEREDO-KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Since the 1970s, the Ceredo-Kenova American Legion Post 93 has presented a Veterans Day parade. The parade is favorite for Tony Cavalier to rub elbows with servicemen and women who have given their all to make America a safe place to live. Tony shares the best sights and sounds from this year’s parade.

