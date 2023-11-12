Huntington community celebrates veterans and fallen heroes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A day full of patriotism and service recognition at the Huntington Veterans Day Parade.

“It’s amazing. Huntington is an amazing community, and it’s always been a privilege to come out to these events and see the number of people that show up to pay their respects because it’s something that is missing in this nation today. So it’s a great honor to be out here today among my fellow citizens of Huntington,” Keynote speaker Sgt. Major Sean F. McLain said.

Dozens of people honored the veterans who served our country on Saturday.

“Each time you see something, someone who has served our country just lean over and say thank you, that’s all most veterans need and in most cases, it’ll mean more than any other medals that could have been awarded or were awarded,” Chairman of the Veterans Committee for Civic Improvement Fred Buchanan said.

A celebration stemming down to the younger generation as Huntington High School junior ROTC for the presentation of colors and were the leaders of the parade.

Brandy Johnson, a mom of a junior ROTC participant, says she is proud of her son for joining and proud that this parade happens right in her backyard.

“I think its important for our younger generation to remind them and to have this right in your face and not just on the internet,” Johnson said. “Our veterans are some of our most valuable people in América, they fight for our rights and all that, and I am glad that we are able to honor them and block the streets for them and take those days off of work to make sure that we do acknowledge them.”

Honoring veterans, a message keynote speaker Sergeant Major Sean McLain, said should be more recognized.

“It is about service, putting service in front of self, I think that’s what is missing in this nation. So inspiring the next generation that wants to step up and serve this great nation,” McLain said.

