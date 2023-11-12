Mainly dry week ahead

The only opportunity for rain is on Friday.
Forecast on November 12, 2023
By Andy Chilian
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sunday wrapped up another pleasant weather day in mid-November, and plenty more of these types of days are expected this week. The only chance for rain comes on Friday when a cold front passes. Of course, it remains to be seen how the new dry stretch affects the potential for new wildfires to spark. While temperatures will not be as warm as last week and the wind will not be as strong, it is a reminder that fall fire season is still in progress.

Sunday evening stays clear and quiet as temperatures fall quickly to the upper 30s by midnight.

Sunday night will be clear, cold, and frosty as low temperatures drop to the low 30s.

Monday continues to see lots of sunshine with high temperatures rising to the mid 60s.

Despite passing high clouds Tuesday and Wednesday, the sun still shines through as high temperatures reach the low to mid 60s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 60s.

Friday turns mostly cloudy with showers expected. Afternoon temperatures stay near 60 degrees. Most areas will see around half an inch of rain or less.

Rain exits by Saturday as morning clouds clear for abundant afternoon sunshine. High temperatures rise to the mid 50s.

Sunday stays sunny and seasonably cool with high temperatures in the upper 50s.

