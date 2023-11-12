Marshall Men’s Soccer wins Sun Belt Conference Championship Final

Marshall Men's Soccer Team celebrates after winning the Sun Belt Conference Championship.
Marshall Men's Soccer Team celebrates after winning the Sun Belt Conference Championship.(Keith Morehouse)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Marshall Men’s Soccer Team ended Sunday on a high note after a victory against in-state rival No.5 West Virginia University.

Marshall Men’s Soccer Team celebrated on the field after winning the Sun Belt Conference Championship Final.

Jimmy Treacy and Keith Morehouse will have the latest on what the win means to the program on WSAZ.

