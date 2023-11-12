New dry stretch in progress

Rain holds off until late in the week.
Forecast on November 11, 2023
By Andy Chilian
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 11:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Once the morning clouds/fog lifted, Saturday turned into a pretty nice day. Similar conditions are expected on Sunday, and a new dry stretch is in progress as the next opportunity for rain does not look to arrive until the Friday-Saturday time frame. This may end up renewing the risk for wildfires towards midweek as the ground continues to lose moisture. However, temperatures will not be nearly as warm as last week, and the wind stays rather light as well.

Partly cloudy conditions are expected Saturday night with low temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Patchy fog is possible, along with frost in the coldest hollows.

After some clouds and fog in the morning, Sunday afternoon sees lots of sunshine with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Monday continues to see lots of sunshine with high temperatures rising to the mid 60s.

Despite passing high clouds Tuesday and Wednesday, the sun still shines through as high temperatures reach the low to mid 60s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Friday and Saturday turn mostly cloudy. The timing of the rain is still a bit in question, but it looks like Friday afternoon into Saturday morning will be damp with passing showers. High temperatures rise to the 60s on Friday before the rain arrives, then stay in the 50s on Saturday.

