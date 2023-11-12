One person taken to hospital after shooting incident
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was taken to the hospital this morning following a shooting incident in Huntington.
Cabell County 911 dispatchers said the call came in around 3:30 a.m. this morning in the 1600 block of 11th Avenue.
Officials said one person received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.
Evidence was collected at the scene of the shooting.
This incident remains under investigation.
