One person taken to hospital after shooting incident

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was taken to the hospital this morning following a shooting incident in Huntington.

Cabell County 911 dispatchers said the call came in around 3:30 a.m. this morning in the 1600 block of 11th Avenue.

Officials said one person received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Evidence was collected at the scene of the shooting.

This incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.