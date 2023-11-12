One person taken to hospital following shooting

One person was taken to hospital following a shooting incident.
One person was taken to hospital following a shooting incident.(WCJB)
By Makenna Leisifer
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person is recovering this morning after a shooting incident in the Witcher Creek area of eastern Kanawha County.

According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a tip around 3 a.m. about a possible shooting victim at the Exxon gas station on Witcher Creek Road in Belle. Deputies responded to the area but did not locate any victims or evidence that a shooting had occurred.

Deputies then continued to investigate and were able to eventually locate a teenage boy who had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officials said the teenager was taken to the hospital, and officials were told the teen’s injuries were non-life threatening.

Deputies learned the teenager was at a party earlier Saturday night when the incident occurred.

The party was allegedly taking place on a strip mine property in the Witcher Creek Area.

This investigation is still ongoing as investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident that led to the shooting.

No criminal charges have been filed, however, officials are looking for any witnesses of the incident or anyone with information.

If you have any information, please contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters are battling heavy flames Saturday night.
Homes evacuated after lumber yard fire
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
A man died after a truck flipped off I64 WB Friday morning. Another man was injured.
Driver identified in deadly I-64 crash
Fatal Car Crash
One person dead in crash
Manna Meal transitions to using only food trucks to feed the community
Manna Meal transitions to food trucks after incidents at downtown location

Latest News

Vermont State Police investigating suspicious Brookfield death
One person taken to hospital after shooting incident
Ceredo-Kenova American Legion Post 93 Veterans Day parade
Celebrating Veterans of Foreign Wars
CK American Legion Veterans parade
Communities celebrate Veterans Day
Huntington community celebrates veterans and fallen heroes