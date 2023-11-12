One person taken to hospital following shooting

BELLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person is recovering this morning after a shooting incident in the Witcher Creek area of eastern Kanawha County.

According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a tip around 3 a.m. about a possible shooting victim at the Exxon gas station on Witcher Creek Road in Belle. Deputies responded to the area but did not locate any victims or evidence that a shooting had occurred.

Deputies then continued to investigate and were able to eventually locate a teenage boy who had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officials said the teenager was taken to the hospital, and officials were told the teen’s injuries were non-life threatening.

Deputies learned the teenager was at a party earlier Saturday night when the incident occurred.

The party was allegedly taking place on a strip mine property in the Witcher Creek Area.

This investigation is still ongoing as investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident that led to the shooting.

No criminal charges have been filed, however, officials are looking for any witnesses of the incident or anyone with information.

If you have any information, please contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

