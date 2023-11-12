Traffic Alert | Exit 6 closures for construction

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We have a traffic alert for drivers who use Interstate 64 in the Huntington area.

Exit 6 on Interstate 64 will be closed from 8:00 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Monday through Friday, November 17, 2023, for construction on the U.S. 52 James River Road Overpass Bridge Project.

Work will consist of shoulder strengthening and temporary ramp tie-ins to existing highways.

Traffic will follow the posted temporary detour route signs, which will utilize U.S. 60 and Exit 15 at 29th Street.

After completion of the project, traffic will be switched to a new alignment, where the inside lanes of the bridge will be closed, and traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Traffic from Exit 6 on Interstate 64 eastbound will be stop-controlled.

Drivers are asked to use extra caution when driving, watch for slow or stopped traffic, and follow posted detour signs.

