I-64 east reopens following crash
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Eastbound lanes of I-64 near the Hal Greer Blvd. exit have been reopened following an accident that sent one person to the hospital.
The two-vehicle crash happened at 11:19am.
At least one person was taken to the hospital, officials say.
