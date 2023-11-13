I-64 east reopens following crash

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Eastbound lanes of I-64 near the Hal Greer Blvd. exit have been reopened following an accident that sent one person to the hospital.

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The eastbound lanes of I-64 near the Hal Greer Blvd. exit have been shut down on Monday following a crash.

The two-vehicle crash happened at 11:19am.

At least one person was taken to the hospital, officials say.

