Audit reveals issues with COVID education spending

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia has received nearly $1.2 billion in emergency school funding since the beginning of the COVID pandemic. Most of that has been spent by local school districts.

Now a legislative audit, presented to state lawmakers Monday in Wheeling, questions if there were enough eyes on how that money is spent.

Brandon Burton, a research manager for the West Virginia Legislative Auditor’s Office, presented the performance audit, which was completed by the office’s Performance Evaluation & Research Division (PERD).

“PERD ultimately finds the (West Virginia Department of Education) implemented a fiscal monitoring and internal control system, however, it’s capacity is inadequate,” Burton told lawmakers.

The audit determined the state Department of Education “lacks adequate capacity or structure,” to watch how the emergency funds are spent, resulting in an “increased risk of fraud, waste, and abuse.”

Burton told lawmakers his audit identified examples of improper purchasing procedures, a lack of competitive bidding and use of unregistered vendors.

Early mistakes, the audit alleges, involved gloves, plexiglass barriers and other items.

They were important purchases in a hectic time, suggested Melanie Purkey, a senior officer with the state Department of Education.

“It’s the kinds of things, you think back to 2020, 2021, I think school systems were in a panic of, ‘We found a vendor who can supply this. We’re going to buy it,’” she told lawmakers. “People all over the country were having trouble buying masks, hand sanitizer, even computers.”

Auditors also took issue with a $500,000 contract for virtual education.

Their overall recommendation involves the Education Department assigning more staff to monitor local spending.

The Education Department, wrote in its official response, the recommendation “is not feasible.” Its response cited restrictions on its existing staff and not enough time to hire and train new monitors before a deadline to spend the final dollars expires next year.

Beyond the staffing issues, the Education Department has agreed to implement other recommendations. That includes a recommendation that involves updating a policy so local school districts purchase items from companies registered with the Secretary of State.

