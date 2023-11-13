Country music festival coming to Ashland, Kentucky

Jason Aldean, Kid Rock to headline ‘Rock the Country’ in Ashland
Jason Aldean, Kid Rock to headline ‘Rock the Country’ in Ashland(Rock the Country)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Some big names in country music will perform next year in Boyd County.

Next year, a two-day festival called ‘Rock the Country’ is set to visit seven small towns across the country, including Ashland, Kentucky.

Kid Rock and Jason Aldean will appear at all festivals, but other performers will vary by city.

The festival is set to take place in Ashland on April 19 and April 20, 2024.

The full lineup includes stars like Miranda Lambert, Hank Williams Jr., Lynyrd Skynyrd, Brantley Gilbert, Travis Tritt, Gavin Adcock, Colt Ford, Sadie Bass, Elvie Shane, and more.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 17.

For more information >>> CLICK HERE.

