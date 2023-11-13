Country music festival coming to Ashland, Kentucky

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Some big names in country music will perform next year in Boyd County.

Next year, a two-day festival called ‘Rock the Country’ is set to visit seven small towns across the country, including Ashland, Kentucky.

Kid Rock and Jason Aldean will appear at all festivals, but other performers will vary by city.

The festival is set to take place in Ashland on April 19 and April 20, 2024.

The full lineup includes stars like Miranda Lambert, Hank Williams Jr., Lynyrd Skynyrd, Brantley Gilbert, Travis Tritt, Gavin Adcock, Colt Ford, Sadie Bass, Elvie Shane, and more.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 17.

For more information >>> CLICK HERE.

The festival is set to take place in Ashland on April 19 and April 20, 2024. (Alyssa Hannahs | Rock the Country)

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.