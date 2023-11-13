Danville lumber fire leaves families displaced

DANVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Danville lit with an orange glow as a fire ripped through the old Danville Lumber Company.

“It turned into a big fire. I mean, as you can see, everything is burnt. It caught and went quickly,” Kim Browning, a resident in the area, said.

Firefighters say what started as a controlled burn quickly took a turn for the worse.

“Very hot, and it got very big in a hurry. It just got way too out of hand before we could gather to calm it down beforehand, and it just got out of hand,” Danville Fire Chief Justin Chafin said.

Chafin says this burn got out of hand because it was a decades-old building with dried-out wood and materials.

Kim Browning has known this building her entire life and is sad to see it turned into a pile of rubble.

“I hate that it caught fire and so many people that live around it too. So hopefully, they get it out soon,” Browning said.

Browning said her family friend lived nearby and was worried about them.

“I was scared, I was scared for him, I was scared for his family. I wanted to make sure that their house was okay and that they got out special belongings, that’s important,” Browing said.

It was all hands on deck as fire crews from the entire county and surrounding counties came to help extinguish the flames that left several families displaced. And the streets filled the eyes of those who were ready to help others at a moment’s notice.

“Always be cautious of your surroundings for one. If you do see something like that and you know people that live close by, always go out and lend a helping hand,” Browning said.

