Elementary school closed all week due to water and natural gas issues

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An elementary school on Charleston’s West Side will be closed the rest of this week due to water and natural gas issues, Kanawha County Schools announced Monday.

“Due to ongoing water and gas issues, Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary will be closed on Tuesday, November 14, Wednesday, November 15, Thursday, November 16, and Friday, November 17,” the school district announced.

Kanawha County Schools went on to say, “Students should log into Schoology each day for assignments. Staff will be available at the school daily from 10:30 a.m. to noon for in-person assistance. Additionally, teachers will hold daily Schoology office hours from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. for online help.

“There will be lunches available for parent pickup each day at the school between 10:30 a.m. and noon. We will continue to monitor this situation and send out any necessary updates as they become available.”

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.