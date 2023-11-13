Elementary school closed all week due to water and natural gas issues

Elementary school closed rest of the week due to water and natural gas issues
Elementary school closed rest of the week due to water and natural gas issues(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An elementary school on Charleston’s West Side will be closed the rest of this week due to water and natural gas issues, Kanawha County Schools announced Monday.

“Due to ongoing water and gas issues, Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary will be closed on Tuesday, November 14, Wednesday, November 15, Thursday, November 16, and Friday, November 17,” the school district announced.

Kanawha County Schools went on to say, “Students should log into Schoology each day for assignments. Staff will be available at the school daily from 10:30 a.m. to noon for in-person assistance. Additionally, teachers will hold daily Schoology office hours from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. for online help.

“There will be lunches available for parent pickup each day at the school between 10:30 a.m. and noon. We will continue to monitor this situation and send out any necessary updates as they become available.”

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was taken to hospital following a shooting incident.
14-year-old teen hurt after shooting
First responders on scene of a fatal crash on Monday, Nov. 13.
Woman dies in crash; name released
Vermont State Police investigating suspicious Brookfield death
One person taken to hospital after shooting incident
Schools Closed Generic
Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary School closed Monday
Firefighters are battling heavy flames Saturday night.
Homes evacuated after lumber yard fire

Latest News

South Point man arrested after police say he intentionally set home on fire
South Point man arrested after police say he intentionally set home on fire
Maffin was convicted of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor in 2012 and...
Registered sex offender arrested for failing to register
NBA veteran stops in Huntington to raise awareness about speech impediments
NBA veteran stops in Huntington to raise awareness about speech impediments
NBA veteran stops in Huntington to raise awareness about speech impediments
NBA veteran stops in Huntington to raise awareness about speech impediments