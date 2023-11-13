Herd is #1 seed in upcoming NCAA soccer tournament

Marshall will play Sunday in 2nd round game.
Marshall will play Sunday in 2nd round game.(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - What most thought became reality Monday afternoon when #1 Marshall was selected as the overall top seed in the upcoming NCAA men’s soccer tournament. They will play the winner of San Diego and California Baptist Sunday at Hoops Family Field. A total of five Sun Belt Conference teams made the field of 48.

5th seeded West Virginia will host the winner of Louisville and Dayton also next Sunday. UCF locked in the 12th seed and will host the winner of Vermont and Rider. The other two Sun Belt teams play on Thursday where it’s Kentucky against Xavier and James Madison versus Pitt.

